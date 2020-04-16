Pepper trade resumes in Kochi

Pepper trade in Kochi resumed on Thursday with the arrival of 7 tonnes of stock from Idukki.

Traders expect more pepper to arrive and more traders to participate in the trade if the lockdown is relaxed.

The average price realisation for ungarbled varieties was ₹300/kg, while MG1 garbled varieties fetched ₹320. New pepper went for ₹290.

Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices said pepper dealers in Idukki and Wayanad had approached the authorities for permission to open their shops. If there is more curfew relaxation, farmers will be able to sell more produce such as ginger, turmeric, nutmeg, and maize through these shops, he said.