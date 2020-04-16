Agri Business

Pepper trade resumes in Kochi

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on April 16, 2020 Published on April 16, 2020

Pepper trade in Kochi resumed on Thursday with the arrival of 7 tonnes of stock from Idukki.

Traders expect more pepper to arrive and more traders to participate in the trade if the lockdown is relaxed.

The average price realisation for ungarbled varieties was ₹300/kg, while MG1 garbled varieties fetched ₹320. New pepper went for ₹290.

Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices said pepper dealers in Idukki and Wayanad had approached the authorities for permission to open their shops. If there is more curfew relaxation, farmers will be able to sell more produce such as ginger, turmeric, nutmeg, and maize through these shops, he said.

Published on April 16, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rubber in bear grip