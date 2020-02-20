Phalada Pure & Sure launches 'Clean Food Movement'

MirAIe: Panasonic’s vision of the future
Our Bureau
Phalada Pure & Sure, a Bengaluru-based organic food brand has launched a ‘Clean Food Movement’ in the city to raise awareness about clean food and the way food is consumed.
The 'Clean Food Movement' has stemmed from a belief that everyone deserves clean food that’s free from chemicals, pollutants and harmful additives.
The movement aims to bring together like minded-individuals, communities, restaurants, not-for-profit bodies, doctors, nutritionists, dieticians, fitness enthusiasts, parents, followers of zero-waste lifestyle, and organisations that care about clean food and the environment. Besides raising awareness, the movement will also lead to discourses on clean eating habits and outcome, the company said in a press release.
The movement will also reach out to children and their parents to initiate dialogue over clean eating habits as it is important to be aware of the food consumed on a daily basis.
“It is perhaps for the first time that a brand is spearheading discussions about clean food and raising awareness about the same. We aim to connect to schools, parents, experts in health and nutrition, and organisations to take it forward. People must pay attention to the food consumed and make sure it is ethical, organic and clean,” Surya Shastry, Managing Director of Phalada Pure & Sure said.
Phalada Pure & Sure claimed it is dedicated to sustainable farming and supports farmers to produce organic food through its parent company Phalada Agro and aims to drive a community towards consuming clean food.
KEY Words: Phalada Pure & Sure, Organic, Clean Food
