Philippines opens its rice market to India with duty cut

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
With the Philippines cutting import tariff on rice to boost supplies, Indian exporters see an opportunity to ship out more of the foodgrain to the South-East Asian nation, one of the largest grain buyers in the region.
According to reports from Manila, the Philippines last week lowered the most favoured nation tariff on rice imports to 35 per cent from 40 per cent for in-quota purchases and 50 per cent out-quota volume for one year.
For the past couple of years, Indian exporters, who faced higher rice import tariff of 50 per cent in the Philippines, have been pursuing with Manila for equalising the duty structure. However, with their traditional suppliers such as Vietnam and Thailand facing supply constraints, Manila has been forced to lower the tariff to keep the cereal prices under check.
“It’s a good development for us. We are now at par with other ASEAN countries,” said BV Krishna Rao, President of The Rice Exporters Association. “We are still awaiting the actual orders,” Rao said adding that this will open up a market of around half a million tonnes in Philippines.
The annual rice import market in Philippines is estimated at around 2.5 million tonnes. The high quality rice market is around two million tonnes, while the lower quality is around half a million tonnes. Vietnam and Thailand supply mainly the high quality fragrant and glutinous varieties to the Philippines.
The Indian Basmati rice doesn’t find major takers in the Philippines as it is considered expensive compared to Thai Jasmine and other fragrant varieties. While Basmati is priced at $1,000-1,200 per tonne, the Thai varieties are available at $700 per tonne.
Indian rice exports to the Philippines have faced a volatile trend in recent years (see table). “It is a good market in the long run, where we can improve our market share,” Rao said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...