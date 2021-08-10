Kerala pineapple growers see sweeter times during festive season

Despite a considerable drop in production, rising prices have brought some relief to pineapple growers, with the opening of many upcountry consuming markets after the easing of Covid-19 lockdowns.

The opening of Delhi and Jaipur markets, the major consuming centre for Kerala pineapple, has brightened prospects, with the fruit’s prices touching ₹27 per kg for green, ₹28 for special grades and ₹30 for ripe varieties. The price fixation of the fruit depends mainly on the demand from these markets.

Moreover, the granting of permission to hold functions with more people, and the marriage season in North India are contributing factors for the market revival, Baby John, president, Pineapple Growers Association Keralam, said. Prices have almost doubled in the last one month, and are expected to sustain for the time being, he added.

Production drop, a worry

Kerala’s GI-tagged Vazhakulam pineapple is the most sought after variety in many upcountry destinations. Growers are now pinning hopes on the onset of Onam season in Kerala and Sravan holy month in Karnataka for a further market revival, where there is good demand for B&C grades of pineapple. However, the dwindling production in the growing regions in Kerala is posing a threat; production has dropped to 600-700 tonnes per day from 1,200-1,500 tonnes.

Baby John attributed the drop to the Covid situation that had led to subdued demand across markets, resulting in a price fall. This has forced majority of farmers to abandon the crop. Many of them are now reeling under a severe financial crisis on account of their inability to sell the fruit in the two pandemic seasons.

Though the rising prices are beneficial for the market, the drop in production is hitting growers hard. The recent surge in prices promises brighter prospects and could bring more areas under farming in the current season. The drop in Covid cases and opening up of several upcountry markets are some positive indicators for growers to take up farming, he said.

Official sources said that there has been a 20-25 per cent drop in production from an area of 18,000 hectares. There was no new planting in growing areas. However, the doubling of prices is likely to bring cheer, helping revive the market and attract more farmers which, in turn, increases production.