The Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has lauded the remarkable role played by the Rubber Board in the growth of the rubber industry and also in making the country self-reliant in the sector.

Delivering his speech through a video message at the inaugural function of the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the enactment of the Rubber Act 1947, the Minister said the Board has played an important role in improving the quality of the produce, which helped to increase the export of rubber products from the country.

The Board has a definite role ahead in making the country a developed nation by 2047, he added. He went on to add that the government is sensitive to the issues of the rubber value chain and will support the initiatives taken by the Board in this regard.

Thomas Chazhikadan MP inaugurated the meeting in which Sawar Dhanania, Chairman of the Rubber Board presided while M Vasanthagesan (Executive Director, Rubber Board) welcomed the gathering.

Amardeep Sigh Bhatia, Additional Secretary to the Department of Commerce delivered the keynote address and unveiled the sculpture installed in front of the Rubber Board Head Office to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the Rubber Act 1947.

Also read Vasanthagesan is the new Executive Director, Rubber Board

Awards given

‘mRube Accolades 2023’ and ‘Early Adopter’ Awards declared by the Board for the participants of the e-market platform ‘mRube’ were also distributed in the function.

The Board announced mRube Accolades 2023, the best performer awards for six trading categories including tyre, non-tyre sectors, rubber dealers, processors, RPS in NE region and RPS in other parts of the country.

mRube has traded 8,117 tonnes of natural rubber worth ₹105.55 crore in 594 trade contracts till March 2023.