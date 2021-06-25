PJTSAU signs pact with APFTAL, Marut Dronetech

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University(PJTSAU), which has announced plans to use drones in agriculture, has signed an agreement with Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy Limited (APFTAL) and Marut Dronetech Private Limited here on Friday.

The three organisations will collaborate to conduct research and development and training required to operate unmanned aerial vehicles.

The APFTAL and Marut Dronetech would design and develop training modules. They would train the trainers to help the university develop human resources to operate the unmanned vehicles.

While APFTAL would take care of the training, the university would provide physical infrastructure to carry out the training.