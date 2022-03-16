Plant-based food sector seeks sop for growth

Bengaluru, March 16

The newly formed Plant Based Food Industry Association (PBFIA) has urgedthe Government to establish centres of excellence (CoEs), accelerators to support innovation, and provide tax incentives to develop the country’s plant-based food ecosystem.

A delegation of the PBFIA recently met Minister of State for Food Processing Prahlad Singh Patel and suggested several steps such as tie-ups with universities, tax incentives for investors and entrepreneurs, reduction in GST rates, infrastructural support for food processing and cold chains, among other initiatives, to support the nascent but rapidly expanding plant-based food sector.

PBFIA also wanted a joint task force to coordinate between government ministries, departments, and agencies.

Sanjay Sethi, PBFIA’s Executive Director, who led the delegation, sought the minister’s guidance and support to turn the plant-based food sector into a major industry catering to both domestic and global markets. The global plant-based food market is expected to touch $77.8 billion in 2025.

Sustainability goals

The plant-based food industry offers a major opportunity to address climate change, food insecurity and malnutrition, and public health risk (including pandemics and antimicrobial resistance), and help India meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals, PBFIA said in a statement.

The PBFIA delegation included Varun Deshpande, MD, Good Food Institute India; Kartik Dixit, Founder, Evo Foods; Prateek Ghai, Founder, B Veg Foods; Pradeep Rao, Founder, Evolved Foods; Amit Bajaj, Founder, Vezley Foods; and Palak Mehta, CEO, Vegan First Media.

Sethi said the minister asked PBFIA to hold a special meeting with the ministry to discuss issues such as cold chain logistics and daily parcel operations between major cities. Further, the minister wanted PBFIA’s help to organise two events — one for Indian stakeholders in the plant-based ecosystem, and the other with international players included — to discuss the challenges faced by the industry.

Deshpande of Good Food Institute said his organisation’s proposal for funding CoE at the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) had been well received by the minister.