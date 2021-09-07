Plant protein maker Proeon raises ₹17.5 cr in seed funding

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Plant-based protein ingredient developer, Proeon has raised ₹17.5 crore as seed capital.
The seed funding, led by entrepreneur Shaival Desai, also saw participation from Flowstate Ventures, Peak Sustainability Venture Fund I, Waoo Partners, and other angel investors. Existing investor Sanjaya Mariwala of OmniActive Health Technologies.
Pune-based Proeon plans to utilise the funds to enhance growth and set up a research lab in the Netherlands, Europe, filing IP, scaling up production and expanding the team, the company said in a statement.
Founded in 2018 by Ashish Korde and Kevin Parekh, Proeon specializes in high-quality plant protein ingredient innovation. The company helps solve critical formulation challenges at the ingredient level, making it easier for food companies to make tastier and healthier plant-based meat, dairy, and egg replacement products.
Currently, Proeon is working with brands from Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia to build more sustainable and healthier plant-based alternatives such as highly functional plant-based egg-replacement products, clean-label burgers, patties, and alternative dairy products.
“Our immediate focus would be expanding presence in the markets of North America and Europe, where the shift to plant proteins is accelerating at an unprecedented pace,” founders Kevin Parekh and Ashish Korde said. The plant-based protein segment is projected to reach nearly $200 billion by 2027.
Proeon’s current product portfolio includes Mung Bean Protein, Chickpea Protein, Amaranth Protein, and Hemp Seed Protein. The company said it is part of the global accelerator program MassChallenge Switzerland 2021 as the only Indian start-up in the Sustainable Food Systems cohort. Proeon is backed by incubators and innovation centres in India, such as IIM-Ahmedabad's CIIE.Co, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysore, and NCL-Venture Centre, Pune.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...