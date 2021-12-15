Plantation sector will have more jobs, says Kerala Agri Varsity VC

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Plantation sector crops adopted by Odissa and North-Eastern States are likely to create more jobs in the agriculture sector, according to R Chandra Babu, Vice-Chancellor, Kerala Agricultural University.
Inaugurating the 24th international symposium on plantation crops (PLACROSYM) here on Tuesday, he said a thorough and continuous research and development in the plantation sector will immensely add value to the sector.
D. Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board, said despite the challenges thrown by Covid19, spices exports scaled a new high crossing $ 4.1 billion and the Board is focused on achieving a $10 billion target in the coming year. Plantation sector is prevalent in 3 per cent of cultivated area but it contributes to 27 per cent of total agricultural commodity export, he said.
Spices Board Chairman A. G. Thankappan said the Covid outbreak significantly affected the migrant workers and reflected in the plantation sectors. He asked the scientists and researchers to take it as a challenge to find finest solutions for Covid related problems in the plantation sector.
PLACROSYM brings together eminent scientists and researchers from the plantation sector to brainstorm and debate about the challenges of change especially after Covid19. The theme of the symposium is ‘Coping with the Pandemic and Beyond: Research and Innovations in the Plantation Crops Sector’.
Main crops covered under the symposium are Tea, Coffee, Spices, Rubber, Coconut, Areca nut, Oil Palm, Cashew, Cocoa and other plantation crops of commercial importance
PLACROSYM was initiated in 1978 and is held biennially under the aegis of different Research Organizations/ Institutions engaged in research and development of plantation crops.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...