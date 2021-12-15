Plantation sector will have more jobs, says Kerala Agri Varsity VC

Plantation sector crops adopted by Odissa and North-Eastern States are likely to create more jobs in the agriculture sector, according to R Chandra Babu, Vice-Chancellor, Kerala Agricultural University.

Inaugurating the 24th international symposium on plantation crops (PLACROSYM) here on Tuesday, he said a thorough and continuous research and development in the plantation sector will immensely add value to the sector.

D. Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board, said despite the challenges thrown by Covid19, spices exports scaled a new high crossing $ 4.1 billion and the Board is focused on achieving a $10 billion target in the coming year. Plantation sector is prevalent in 3 per cent of cultivated area but it contributes to 27 per cent of total agricultural commodity export, he said.

Spices Board Chairman A. G. Thankappan said the Covid outbreak significantly affected the migrant workers and reflected in the plantation sectors. He asked the scientists and researchers to take it as a challenge to find finest solutions for Covid related problems in the plantation sector.

PLACROSYM brings together eminent scientists and researchers from the plantation sector to brainstorm and debate about the challenges of change especially after Covid19. The theme of the symposium is ‘Coping with the Pandemic and Beyond: Research and Innovations in the Plantation Crops Sector’.

Main crops covered under the symposium are Tea, Coffee, Spices, Rubber, Coconut, Areca nut, Oil Palm, Cashew, Cocoa and other plantation crops of commercial importance

PLACROSYM was initiated in 1978 and is held biennially under the aegis of different Research Organizations/ Institutions engaged in research and development of plantation crops.