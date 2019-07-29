Planters’ body seeks better price realisation

Form and function in gadgets: Here are the new trends
Laptops are getting thinner, shorter, smarter and more powerful. Here’s a look at what’s up and coming
The South Indian plantation industry is passing through challenging times due to un-remunerative prices and high cost of production, United Planters Association of South India (Upasi) has said.
The planters’ body has sought government support for the industry to overcome the impasse of rising prices of commodities such as rice, maize, wheat compared with plantation crops, which witnessed only a minimal increase.
According to Upasi, paddy price increased 4.86 times, maize 5.67 times, wheat 4.84 times, gram 6.6 times, arhar 7.09 times, moong 8.72 times and urad 7 times, while tea increased only by 2.46 times, coffee arabica 1.92 times and robesta 1.58 times and rubber 2.47 times. If the inflation rate is factored in, the increase should have been 4.36 times.
It is also pointed out that prices of tea, coffee and natural rubber are much below the cost of production. A detailed analysis of the plantation commodity prices with other commodities done from 1995 is quite revealing, said AE Joseph, Upasi president.
As the government is putting in place necessary regulatory mechanism for doubling the farmers’ income, he hoped that the plantation industry would be in a position to overcome the impasse with suitable government support.
However, he emphasised need for high-yielding variety of planting material resistant to pests and diseases and tolerant to drought and machines for harvesting and field operations suitable to the hilly terrains.
Laptops are getting thinner, shorter, smarter and more powerful. Here’s a look at what’s up and coming
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
An innovative programme in Kerala’s childcare institutions reunites minors with their parents
The US monetary policy decision could set the trend
Govt assistance of $16 billion criticised as ‘band-aid’ to stem farmers’ losses
The weak price is despite the supply problems in the market leading to deficit
The trend in the Nifty and the Sensex is down. But the 200-DMA will provide support
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...