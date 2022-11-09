The International Plant-Based Foods Working Group (IPBFWG), ahead of the United Nations’ 27 th Conference of the Parties (COP 27), has urged world leaders to set clear and tangible targets for transition from resource-intensive industrial agriculturetowards sustainable, plant-based food systems that prioritise growing food for direct human consumption.

IPBFWG has applauded the inclusion of Agriculture Day as part of the COP27 Presidency Vision thematic days as well as the first-ever food pavilions that aim to focus on transformation towards healthier, more resilient and more equitable food systems.

In a statement, Sanjay Sethi, Executive Director, Plant Based Foods Industry Association (India) said, “It is commendable that the need to deliver a food system transformation towards health and sustainability is being recognized with the Food4Climate Pavilion at COP27 this year. Plant-based foods are a multi-problem solution, be it sustainability, land degradation, biodiversity loss, climate change, health hazards or ethical concerns. To feed the ever-growing global population, we must shift to a more efficient food system centered towards plant-based foods. India is pivotal to the global food ecosystem, and with the support from research institutions, government, businesses, and consumers we can collectively spearhead this transition.”

Letting out emissions

The global food system is responsible for over 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions and 57 percent of emissions from all food production come from raising animals for industrial meat and dairy in addition to growing crops for feed. Reducing emissions from the food system is paramount to meeting the goal to slow the rate of global warming as outlined in the Paris Agreement. Shifting towards plant-based diets and food systems can not only play a role in curtailing emissions but can also reallocate crops to provide essential nutrition to people and alleviate growing resource inequities.

As leaders at COP27 meet to discuss strategies to feed the growing global population in a sustainable way, the IPBFWG recommends that nations set clear and measurable targets to shift the balance to a food system that prioritises plant-based food production and promotes plant-based dietary patterns. These foundation targets will create the basis for world governments to set policies and regulations in support of plant-based food systems transition.

In addition, IPBFWG has recommended that nations commit supporting farmers in moving towards more sustainable agricultural practices and crops (e.g. plant protein crops) by providing and/or redirecting financial incentives to utilise the land for crops for direct human consumption and set clear targets for this transition and educate citizens about plant-based foods via public campaigns besides ensuring that labelling requirements for plant-based foods products empower consumers to make more sustainable food choices. It has also suggested integrating plant-based foods into public procurement (e.g. making plant-based options available in schools, hospitals) as well as in national dietary guidelines.

