Mumbai-based farm-to-fork fruits and vegetable player Pluckk will collect 6,000 kgs of plastic waste from getting into landfills, oceans and dumping grounds, the firm said on Tuesday.

"Pluckk, one of the fastest growing D2C brands in the fruits and vegetables (F&V) category, will recycle more plastic than it consumes thereby becoming the first Indian company in the F&V space to receive Plastic Neutral Brand certification," it said in a statement.

Commenting on the certification, Pluckk CEO Pratik Gupta said of the seven billion tonnes of plastic waste that is generated globally, only 10 per cent gets recycled.

"We at Pluckk are delighted to be the 1st F&V brand to be certified as 'Plastic Neutral'. With this move, we aim to recycle much more plastic than we consume for our daily packaging. We are keenly aware of the plastic distributed with orders and want to adopt a 360-degree plan to reduce our plastic consumption in our endeavour to protect the environment," he added.

Pluckk aims to collect 6,000 kgs of plastic waste from getting into landfills, oceans and dumping grounds, the statement said, adding the company is also looking at more innovative solutions to go plastic-free.