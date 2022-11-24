Pluckk, a Mumbai-based farm-to-fork fruits and vegetable player, plans to enter Delhi and the national capital territory region in next three months while services in Pune and Hyderabad are also slated to start next year.

After Mumbai and Bengaluru, the next destination could be Delhi for which a pilot has already been launched, said Pratik Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Pluckk. The direct to consumer venture, launched in January this year, has now been clocking a revenue of about ₹3-3.5 crore per month with an average weekly order of 6-7 kg per person.

“We have over one lakh customers who have downloaded the Pluckk App. We work with a network of over 1,000 farmers to source the products directly from them. However, for products like apples or some imported stuff, we have arrangements with traders,” said Gupta, who launched the company Fruveggie Tech last year and started offering fruits and vegetables from January through online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart before launching his own app in April.

He said the share of fruits and vegetables in the $4-billion online grocery market is about 20 per cent and the growth is likely to be high in next five years.

Apart from offering normal fresh fruits and vegetables, Pluckk also has on its plate several other value added products in ready-to-cook, pan-ready cuts, and stuffed categories, Gupta said adding consumers are ready to pay a premium for the quality of the products they buy. He said the products on Pluckk platform are 15-20 per cent more than normal market rates as they maintain the quality.

The company has no plans to raise capital for the expansion to other cities, he said. Pluckk recently raised $5 million funding from Exponentia Ventures.