Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the setting up of a National Turmeric Board, fulfilling a long-pending demand from the stakeholders in the sector.

“Today I am announcing a major decision related to this (turmeric) from the land of Telangana. Considering the needs and future prospects of turmeric farmers, the Centre has decided to constitute the National Turmeric Board for their benefit,” Modi said after laying the foundation stone of various projects at Mahabubnagar in Telangana.

Addressing the Global Turmeric Conference 2023 in Mumbai on September 27, Hemant Patil, member of the Lok Sabha from Maharashtra’s Hingoli constituency, said efforts have been made for many years now to set up a turmeric board.

Maharashtra’s plea

“Unfortunately, this has not happened till now,” he said. When contacted after the Prime Minister’s announcement, he welcomed the decision and hoped the board will be set up in Hingoli. Maharashtra has been at the forefront demanding the turmeric board as it is the top producer of the golden spice over the last few years.

In his address, Modi said the National Turmeric Board will help farmers in different areas ranging from value-addition in the supply chain to infrastructure-related works.

“I congratulate all the turmeric-growing farmers of Telangana and the country for the formation of ‘National Turmeric Board,” he said.

Covid impact

Pointing out that the country is a major producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric, he said after the Covid pandemic, awareness about the benefits of turmeric has increased. The spices’ demand has also increased across the world.

“Today, it is imperative that the entire value chain of turmeric, from production to export and research, is given more professional attention; and initiative needs to be taken in this regard,” the Prime Minister said, dwelling on the importance of the announcement.

India produces nearly 1.1 million tonnes of turmeric, making up 80 per cent of the global output. Turmeric exports are currently hovering around 1.5 lakh tonnes with shipments picking up pace since the pandemic.

