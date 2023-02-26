The Government will release the instalment of ₹2,000 each, which was due since December 1, to over 6 crore farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-Kisan) scheme on Monday at a function at Belagavi, Karnataka. A total of ₹16,800 crore will be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the function at which the PM-Kisan instalment will be transferred, where he will also dedicate the Belagavi Railway station building to the nation and launch the Londa-Belagavi rail line doubling project.

“The highly anticipated release of the PM-Kisan 13th instalment, in conjunction with the Indian Railways and the Jal Jeevan Mission, will take place at Belagavi, Karnataka. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja will be present,” the Government said in a statement.

The event is expected to draw an impressive attendance of over one lakh people, comprising PM-Kisan and Jal Jeevan Mission beneficiaries, it said. After the disbursal on February 27, the total direct transfer under PM-Kisan will reach around ₹2.42 lakh crore since its launch in 2019.

Under the scheme, ₹6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments (during December-March, April-July, and August-November) directly into the bank accounts of all land-owning farmers, subject to specific exclusion criteria. The previous instalment was paid in October last year.

According to a Government-funded study, PM-Kisan funds are helping beneficiaries meet their agricultural needs and other expenses like education, medical care, and marriage.