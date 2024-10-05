Launching various initiatives related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector worth around ₹23,300 crore in Washim, Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said every decision and every policy of the Government is committed to Viskit Bharat, and farmers are a major foundation of this vision.

Various initiatives launched by the Prime Minister include disbursing the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, launching the 5th instalment of NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana, dedicating of more than 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), 9,200 Farmer Producer Organisations, five solar parks across Maharashtra with a total capacity of 19 MW and the launch of Unified Genomic Chip for cattle and indigenous sex-sorted semen technology.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister, highlighting the disbursement of the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about ₹20,000 crore to around 9.5 crore farmers, said the State government strives to provide double benefits to its farmers. Modi touched upon NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana, where about 90 lakh farmers from Maharashtra have been handed financial assistance of approximately ₹1,900 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tried his hand at the Nangara in Washim. He remarked that Nangara holds a very special place in the great Banjara culture.

He mentioned dedicating multiple projects concerning Farmer Producer Organisations worth hundreds of crores. On assisting beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojna today, the Prime Minister underlined that the scheme is empowering the capabilities of Narishakti.

Reminding the people of impending dangers acting against India’s development and progress, Modi said, “Unity amongst people alone can save the country from such challenges.”

Irrigation projects

The Prime Minister discussed the major steps taken to strengthen India’s farmers. He mentioned several key agricultural infrastructure projects being implemented to bolster the storage, processing, and management capabilities of agricultural products. These projects were aimed at increasing farmers’ incomes.

Reminding about the delays in irrigation projects by the past government, Modi pointed out that fast-paced work began only after the advent of the current government. He pointed out at the project approval to link the Wainganga-Nalganga rivers at a cost of about ₹90,000 crore to solve the water shortage issues in Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Nagpur and Wardha. He touched upon the State government providing financial assistance of ₹10,000 to farmers cultivating cotton and soyabeans. He said the foundation stone of a textile park in Amravati has also been laid recently, which would greatly help cotton farmers.

