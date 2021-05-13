PM to release 8th PM-KISAN instalment on May 14

As many as 9.5 crore farmer families in the country are expected to get a total of ₹19,000 crore as Prime Minister Narendra Modi would release the eighth instalment of PM-Kisan (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi) on Friday, an official statement said on Thursday.

Under the scheme, eligible farmers in the country are given a financial benefit of ₹6,000 per year. The government has so far released ₹1.15 lakh crore under the PM-KISAN scheme till date, the statement said.