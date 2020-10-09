Poor demand limits turmeric sales

BMW Motorrad launches 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
“On Friday, 2,442 bags of turmeric arrived for sale, of which traders have purchased 60 per cent to meet their local and upcountry demand. They quoted the price based on the quality of the turmeric. In all the markets, only medium-quality turmeric arrived for sale,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.
The farmers are unhappy over the prevailing price, as the traders are buying limited turmeric. Most traders have not yet received fresh upcountry demand, nor from local turmeric powder grinding units and masala firms.
The arrival of turmeric at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society and Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Society was poor on Friday compared to last week.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,109-6,011 a quintal, while the root variety was sold at ₹4,466- 5,509 a quintal. Of the 1,574 bags that arrived, only 431 bags were sold.
At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,800-5,831 a quintal, and the root variety was sold at ₹4,699- 5,689 a quintal. Of the 677 bags that arrived, 638 bags were sold.
At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,089-5,669 a quintal, and the root variety was sold at ₹4,963- 5,609 a quintal. Of the 123 bags up for sale, 103 bags were sold.
