Positive cues lift soya

August 22, 2019

The majority of oils and oil seeds traded higher on positive global cues and scattered physical demand with soya refined here today being quoted at ₹752-55 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹715-720.

Palm oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹660 while cotton oil (Gujarat) ruled at ₹750 for 10 kg and groundnut oil at ₹1,110-20 for 10 kg respectively.

Mustard seeds ruled at ₹3,700 a quintal, while raida was quoted at ₹3,500. In future also, mustard seeds were quoted higher with its September and October contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,681 and ₹3,486 a quintal respectively.

