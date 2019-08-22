Positive cues lift soya

The majority of oils and oil seeds traded higher on positive global cues and scattered physical demand with soya refined here today being quoted at ₹752-55 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹715-720.

Palm oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹660 while cotton oil (Gujarat) ruled at ₹750 for 10 kg and groundnut oil at ₹1,110-20 for 10 kg respectively.

Mustard seeds ruled at ₹3,700 a quintal, while raida was quoted at ₹3,500. In future also, mustard seeds were quoted higher with its September and October contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,681 and ₹3,486 a quintal respectively.