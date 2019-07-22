Potato farmers in Bengal in the doldrums as prices crash

Lok Capital invests in breakfast cereal maker Monsoon Harvest
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Potato prices in West Bengal has plummeted by more than 50 per cent in the last two months. The price crash has put farmers in a tight spot as they have kept a majority of the stock in cold storages expecting prices to firm up on the back of lower production this year.
The wholesale price of the tuber (common Jyoti variety) is ruling at ₹460-480 a quintal, over 54 per cent lower than ₹1,050 a quintal in the first week of May. The prices were ruling at around ₹700 a quintal in the same period last year. A farmer typically spends around ₹500 to grow one quintal of potatoes.
West Bengal produced around 90-95 lakh tonnes of potato this year, as against around 100 lakh tonne in 2018. Close to 65 lakh tonnes of potato were stored in the 400-odd cold storages spread across the State this year. Of this (65 lakh tonne), around 70 per cent or close to 46 lakh tonne of potatoes belong to farmers.
“The prices were ruling firm till June-end and the release from cold storages was going on in full swing. However, the higher production of the tuber in Uttar Pradesh impacted our prices,” Patit Pavan De, past President of West Bengal Cold Storage Association, told BusinessLine.
UP has produced more than 145 lakh tonne of potatoes this year and a large quantity of their produce is finding its way to markets neighbouring Bengal. Usually, Bengal potatoes are exported to Assam, Bihar and Odisha and some southern markets.
“The UP government has given a transport subsidy to push their potatoes into other markets. This is affecting some of our markets,” a potato trader said on conditions of anonymity.
The poor demand coupled with the drop in prices has impacted the offloading of stock from cold storages. As on July 15, only around 26 per cent of potatoes were offloaded, as against around 28-29 per cent in normal years.
Following the price crash in 2018, farmers and traders did not come forward to offload stock from cold storages. Prices, which were ruling at around ₹800-900 a quintal in March-April 2018, crashed to as low as ₹150-200 a quintal by end-November and early December last year.
Cold storages, which usually close down by end-November for routine maintenance work, were thus flush with stock even till early February this year.
The West Bengal Cold Storage Association has urged the Reserve Bank of India to permit one-time restructuring of loans extended to cold storages, which have been affected by the price crash of tuber and subsequent delays in repayment by farmers for the past two years.
As per prevalent practice, farmers and traders offer their stock at the cold storages during loading period against an advance, which is usually arranged by store houses as a refinance loan through cash-credit advance.
Following the price crash in 2018, the people who had stored potatoes did not come to offload their stock and store houses had to bear the loss as realizable value of the stock available with them could hardly compensate the cost of operation. The recovery of the advance paid as refinance loan was also a remote possibility.
The store units had to face almost similar situation in 2017 and a major portion of the refinance loan became non-performing asset (NPA) due to the accumulated loss, De said.
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Toch raises pre-Series A funding Toch (Vogueme Technologies Pvt Ltd), an interactive video platform using AI ...
Anil Srinivasan’s Rhapsody helps children learn different subjects through music
Sunu Mathew’s start-up provides solutions for pallet and container pooling
The Centre is pushing ‘zero budget farming’, which has the merit of lowering input costs for farmers. But in ...
The yellow metal can move higher, ahead of the Fed meeting next week
Move to protect local players could adversely impact solar power sector
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...