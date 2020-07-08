Potato firms up on steady demand, lower output

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
Potato prices in West Bengal have firmed up by nearly 16 per cent over the last one month backed by steady demand and lower production of the tuber this year. The wholesale price of potato (the average Jyoti variety), which was ruling at ₹1,800-1,900 a quintal in the first week of June, has gone up to ₹2,200 a quintal at present.
The retail price of the average variety (Jyoti) is ₹28 a kg, ₹3 a kg higher than the ₹25 a kg a fortnight ago. The premium Chandramukhi variety is fetching ₹34-35 a kg (₹28 a kg a fortnight ago).
According to Patit Pavan De, Member, West Bengal Cold Storage Association, while the overall release of potatoes from cold storages up to June end this year is almost at par with last year, offloading, however, was lower in the month of June. This pushed up prices.
Moreover, the State government has been procuring potato for its mid-day meal scheme at a relatively higher price (almost ₹3 a kg higher than its usual procurement price). This has also helped prices to firm up.
“The lower production of potatoes, coupled with a steady demand from government for mid-day meal scheme, has firmed up potato prices in Bengal,” De told BusinessLine.
Potato production in West Bengal has been lower than expected primarily due to the delayed sowing and the unfavourable weather conditions during harvesting. The State, which produces 110-115 lakh tonnes of the tuber each year, is estimated to produce just 85-90 lakh tonnes this year, lower than last year’s production of 92 lakh tonnes.
The loading in cold storages has also been lower as compared to last year, with only 55 lakh tonnes (approximately 79 per cent of the total capacity) of potato making its way to storage units. There are around 400 cold storages in Bengal and they are capable of storing close to 70 lakh tonnes of potatoes.
The total release of potato up to June end is close to 23 per cent, which is at par with last year. Offloading of potato usually begins only around end April or early May and the entire demand for the tuber is met through direct harvest from the fields. However, this year, the lower production and the higher demand from within and outside the State due to panic buying in the wake of Covid lockdown had led to offloading of potato from cold storages in April; 8-10 per cent was released in April.
The West Bengal government, on Tuesday, issued orders to reimpose a complete lockdown across containment zones in Kolkata and across all districts of the State, suspending all activities except essential services, in view of rising number of coronavirus cases.
This is likely to lead to a spurt in demand for the tuber, thereby pushing up prices, a trader said. West Bengal has already been witnessing a spike in demand for potato on the back of reverse migration of workers to the State. This apart, there has been a reasonable demand coming in from Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand.
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
₹1105 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1092107511161130 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...