Potato prices crash 50% to ₹5-6 a kg

Potato prices in both producing and consuming areas across India have crashed 50 per cent to ₹5-6 per kg this year on account of good rabi (winter) crop, as per the government data.

While consumers are getting potato at very low prices, farmers are, however, struggling to even recover their production costs.

As per the analysis by the Food Processing Ministry, the wholesale rates in 25 out of 60-odd key producing areas spread over Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar were ruling 50 per cent lower on March 20 when compared to the year-ago period.

Similarly in consuming areas, wholesale prices of potato on March 20 were ruling 50 per cent lower than the year-ago period in as many as 12 out of 16 consuming centres including Delhi tracked by the ministry.