Potato prices likely to gain on lower Bengal crop

Potato prices are likely to rule higher this year compared with last year on an anticipated drop in production in West Bengal, the second-largest producer of the spud in the country.

The tuber’s production is likely to be lower by around 20 per cent at close to 8.5-9 million tonnes (mt) this year due to delayed sowing on the back of untimely rains. Last year, the State harvested a bumper crop, nearly a 16 per cent rise in production at 11 mt lcompared with 9.5 mt lin 2020.

Psychological impact

According to Tushar Kanti Ghosh, President of West Bengal Cold Storage Association, the wholesale price of early variety potatoes (Pokraj) has surged by 140 per cent to ₹1,200 a quintal currently from ₹500-550 a quintal same time last year.

The impact of the crop in Bengal will likely reflect in potato prices across the country, said Ashish Guru, Senior Vice-President, Federation of Cold Storage Associations of India. “There will be at least some psychological impact of the development,” he said.

At the Agra agricultural produce marketing committee yard, one of the largest markets for the spud, prices were ₹780-800 a quintal, up ₹200 over the same period a year ago. As of February 23, arrivals in Uttar Pradesh are pegged at 59,396 tonnes from January 1 compared with 77,421 tonnes during the year-ago period.

In Bengal, the loading price of potatoes in cold storage has increased by 60 per cent to ₹15-16 a kg this year against ₹8-10 a kg in the year-ago period. This would typically mean that the tuber could fetch anywhere between ₹25 and ₹26 a kg in the wholesale market when the stocks are released from the cold storage during April-May. Potatoes freshly cultivated from the farm are usually consumed for the first 3-4 months of a year, post which the stored potatoes start making their way into the market.

“We experienced untimely rains during the sowing period which led to rotting of some crop. Though re-cultivation was done on some parcels of land, however, it may not prove to be good enough to offset the crop that we lost. So, we expect a lower production this year,” Ghosh told BusinessLine after the annual general meeting of the association on Wednesday.

Bengal witnessed untimely rains in November and early December that affected the sowing of the crop. Nearly 55-60 per cent of sowing was complete (when Cyclone Jawad hit) in the key growing regions of Hooghly, Midnapore, Bankura and Burdwan. The untimely rains, which had left the fields inundated, are not only likely to impact production but also the quality of new crop.

The early variety tuber, which usually starts arriving by the end of December early January, started coming into the market only by end of January.

Cultivation of potatoes in Bengal is spread over close to 4.6 lakh hectares of land. Hooghly, Burdwan, Bankura, East Midnapore and West Midnapore are key growing districts.

Guru said the crop shortage in Bengal would weigh on the supply chain in view of the importance of the eastern State in production. A final picture on the crop would be available after production is assessed later this week by associations across the country, he said.

Loading to be lower

Cold storages are likely to be loaded only up to 80 per cent of their capacity this year due to the lower crop against around 95-97 per cent last year. There are around 400 cold storages in Bengal and the total storage capacity is estimated to be close to seven mt.

According to Patit Paban De, member, West Bengal Cold Storage Association, production in some of the other key growing regions, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, is good this year and prices are also comparatively lower than Bengal A good quantity of potatoes from some of these markets has been making inroads into the Bengal market. This may have a “suppressing” impact on prices.

“The price at which potatoes have started loading into cold storages is quite high this year. Now whether it goes higher or continues to remain at these levels is something that we can understand only when a clearer picture of actual crop emerges. However, we expect prices to remain firm as of now,” he said.

With inputs from Subramani Ra Mancombu