Potato prices on an upswing in Bengal retail markets

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Potato prices, particularly across various retail markets of West Bengal, are on an upward swing despite a higher-than-average release of the tuber from cold storages this year.
The wholesale prices of the common variety (Jyoti) have increased nearly 14 per cent and are currently hovering around ₹2,400-2,500 a quintal, against ₹2,200 less than a month ago. The retail price increased nearly 18 per cent to ₹32-33 a kg in end August, against ₹28 in mid-July.
According to Patit Pavan De, Member, West Bengal Cold Storage Association, close to 49 per cent of the potatoes kept in cold storages has been released till end August, as compared to the 46 per cent usually released.
“The price rise is despite a higher-than-usual release from cold storages this year and this is because of a steady demand for the tuber from both within and outside the State,” De told BusinessLine.
In a recent meeting with potato traders and cold storage owners, the West Bengal government asked traders to ensure that the retail price of the tuber is brought down to ₹25 a kg from the prevailing ₹32-34 a kg. The State government is set to review the situation in a week’s time and has also promised to measures to curb the price rise.
“The open market prices are increasing and so the government is advising (stakeholders) to keep the prices under control. But the price rise is more demand-driven and is not because of any hoarding. So it needs to be seen how the government will control the market forces,” he said.
There has been a steady spurt in potato consumption across States such as Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand due to the reverse migration of labourers. With the floods in Assam and Bihar rendering green vegetables more expensive, people are resorting to higher consumption of the tuber, industry insiders said.
The higher demand coupled with lower production of potato in some of the key producing States including West Bengal has led to the price rise.
Potato production in West Bengal has been lower than expected primarily due to the delayed sowing and the unfavourable weather conditions during harvest. The State, which produces 110-115 lakh tonnes of the tuber each year, is estimated to produce just 85-90 lakh tonnes this year. This is even lower than last year’s 92 lakh tonnes.
The loading in cold storages has also been lower as compared to last year with only 55 lakh tonne (approximately 79 per cent of the total capacity) of potatoes making its way to storage units. There are around 400 cold storages in Bengal and they are capable of storing close to 70 lakh tonnes of potatoes.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
The stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, that registered its lifetime high of ₹1,128.9 in early August ...
₹1134 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1120110011451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...