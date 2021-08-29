Poultry breeding | Dispelling myths about hormones, steroids in chicken

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The poultry industry in India is now fighting a disinformation campaign about usage of hormones, steroids in raising chickens. This has led to decreased sales of chicken amidst fears of side-effects of obesity, early onset of puberty and antimicrobial resistance after eating the injected birds. The fears have been spread through social media.
As part of this thriving industry, we, at Aqgromalin, would like to dispel the unfounded fears and myths prevailing nowadays regarding breeding of chickens. Some of the common myths are:
The antibiotics given to birds are only for medical reasons and are most often prescribed by qualified veterinary doctors registered with the medical council. Rumors surrounding the use of hormone injections are unfounded as the cost of hormones is much higher than the cost of the birds and therefore, will not be of benefit to chicken farmers. Injecting steroids and hormones in each bird would also be cumbersome and is not needed as the birds grow naturally to marketable weight because of advances in nutrition and breeding techniques developed over the years.
There has been some talk surrounding the controversy of broiler chickens attaining full size in 40 days. This has been possible due to better breeding of birds with the best attributes aided by feed formulations and not through genetic modifications. Birds are growing at a faster rate nowadays due to better and more efficient practices developed over the years. The practices are used in breeding and rearing.
In essence, there is no valid reason to panic that eating broiler chicken will result in obesity or early puberty. This could be possible only if hormones or steroids are used. Chicken by itself is highly nutritious as it contains pure protein, vitamins and minerals and has hardly any carbohydrate content.
So if you’re planning to get into poultry farming or start eating chicken, don’t think twice! Either way, it’s a great decision.
Also, all approved steroid implant products have a zero day withdrawal. This means that the meat from the animal is safe for humans to eat at any time after the animal is treated. Some of the approved drugs are naturally produced throughout life in people and animals, such as estradiol (estrogen), progesterone, and testosterone. These natural hormones are necessary for normal development, growth, and reproduction. People are not at risk from eating food from animals treated with these drugs. This is because the amount of additional hormones following drug treatment is very small compared to the amount of natural hormones that are normally found in the meat of untreated animals and that are naturally produced in the human body.
(The author is the co-founder and CEO of Aqgromalin)
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...