Poultry from TN drives chicken prices down in Kerala

For VW and Ford, the challenge is to keep the partnership going strong
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
Kerala’s chicken lovers can have more of their favourite dishes, thanks to the drastic drop in broiler chicken prices.
The retail prices have come down, forcing farmers to sell birds at less than the break-even price of ₹85/kg vis-a-vis ₹135/kg a couple of weeks back. The larger inflow of low priced broiler chicken from Tamil Nadu is cited as the reason for the prices registering a steep fall.
Though the cost advantage has led to a 20 per cent spurt in chicken sales, the poultry sector in the State could not fully exploit the potential due to the influx of low-priced birds, coupled with a rise in feed price. With the starting of the auspicious Ramayana month from July 17, the sale is expected to be down further, Binny Emmatty, President of Kerala Poultry Farmers and Traders Samithy, told BusinessLine.
PS Pramod, the Samithy secretary pointed out that drought and water scarcity in Tamil Nadu has forced poultry farmers to sell broiler chicken at a farm gate price of ₹55-57 a kg. On an average, the poultry sector in Kerala is incurring a monthly loss of ₹45-50 crore. The emerging situation has affected majority of poultry farmers and entrepreneurs, who are reluctant to rear chicks for the time being.
Kerala, according to him, needs 1 crore kg of chicken on a weekly basis, for which the requirement is nearly 50 lakh chicks. Of this, 50 per cent of the demand is met from Tamil Nadu. However, the drop in prices in Tamil Nadu has affected the domestic poultry sector. The reluctance of poultry farmers to rear chicks also drastically reduced the price of chicks from ₹35-40 to ₹8-12.
Palladam in Combatore district is the major production centre for broiler chicken, where the rates for South Indian markets of Kerala, AP, Karnatka and Tamil Nadu are fixed, he said.
TP Sethumadhavan, former Director of Entrepreneurship, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, said the inflow of low-priced chicken affected domestic poultry sector where the cost of producing 1 kg chicken is more than ₹80.
Because of scarcity of raw materials, the feed price has increased from ₹24 to ₹35 a kg, with maize price rising to ₹27 from ₹14 a kg.
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
Italian bike brand sends out a strong style statement to woo buyers
Volkmar Denner says this is a better option than going 100 per cent electric at one go
The compact SUV segment now has a new titan and the clash promises to be epic
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
The tax break is a silver lining for those who have to pay surcharge on tax
Claim settlement ratio is a metric that measures the proportion of the claims settled against the total ...
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...