The highly fragmented poultry industry ecosystem, which contributes ₹1.35 lakh crore to the country’s GDP, has established the Poultry Industry Alliance (PI Alliance), uniting over 30 associations representing various regions and sectors.

The alliance aims to advocate for increased poultry consumption and serve as a unified voice when engaging with state and central governments. Leaders from these associations, convening at the recent three-day Poultry Expo in Hyderabad, emphasised the industry’s need for working capital support and consistent access to maize and soya, crucial components of poultry feed.

Over 40,000 visitors from India and abroad visited the three-day Poultry Expo held in Hyderabad from November 27 to 29. Over 400 exhibitors showcased their products and services at the expo.

The poultry industry, with over 25,000 layer farmers and one million broiler farmers, produces 118 billion eggs and 5 million tonnes of broiler meat annually, contributing Rs 1.35 lakh crore to the national GDP. The industry consumes over 50 per cent of the country’s maize and soya production, highlighting its significant role in the agricultural economy.

“We stand the third in the world in egg production and fourth in the world in broiler meat production. We have been registering a consistent growth of 7-8 per cent annually for the last three decades,” Uday Singh Bayas, President of the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA), told businessline.

A poultry farmer ke.enly observes poultry management equipment at the three-day Poultry Expo held in Hyderabad from November 27 to 29. | Photo Credit: K V Kurmanath

Talking to businessline on the sidelines of the just-concluded three-day Poultry Expo here, he said that the event attracted over 40,000 visitors from India and abroad to glance at the latest equipment, machinery, products and services for a wide variety of poultry ecosystem players.

Claiming that the event is the biggest in the South-East Asia, he said the 16th edition emerged as the biggest expo in the last 16 editions.

“We are going to allocate about 50 per cent of the profits from the expo to the new alliance. The alliance will comprise all State-level poultry associations. We give them the freedom to spend the funds on promotion of the egg and chicken meat consumption and carry out the advocacy campaign. It will be a unified voice of the industry,” he said.

Input cost volatility

He said fluctuating prices of maize and soya, essential components of poultry feed, pose a significant challenge to the industry’s profitability. The alliance aims to work with the government to ensure stable supplies and pricing for these key ingredients.

“Despite being an affordable and nutritious food source, poultry consumption remains low in certain regions. The alliance plans to promote the benefits of poultry consumption, particularly eggs, to address malnutrition and improve public health,” he said.

