Poultry industry urges formation of MPEDA-like body to boost exports

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The poultry industry, with a size of over ₹1.50-lakh crore, has asked the Centre to set up a body on the lines of MPEDA (Marine Products Exports Development Authority) for the industry to boost exports.
“The government formed MPEDA and ensured the marine products space became end-to-end competitive. How do they do that? They ensure that we get the right germ plasm. Then, they also conducted training programmes for farmers on better management practices,” BS Yadav, Managing Director of Godrej Agrovet Ltd, told BusinessLine on the sidelines of the two-day national symposium organised by CLFMA (Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers) of India. He said the government also equipped the processors with relevant skills, provided them with market access and gave them subsidies. “We need something like this. There is a huge market for our poultry products abroad, particularly in geographies like the Gulf,” he said. “They will make us competitive by helping us manage the diseases better. The entire value-chain management will happen in coordination with the government,” he said.
He said the export of poultry products from the country was very low at just ₹435 crore. That was just a fraction when compared to the overall size of the industry in the country.
Also read: Tap alternative feed options for animals, Rupala tells manufacturers
“There is a huge scope. It will be tough for individual players to tap this huge opportunity. If a sovereign country does it, it will be easier,” he said, adding that the industry didn’t want the export subsidies for ever. “We need the government support for a few years. After that industry will be on its own,” he said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...