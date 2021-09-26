Poultry industry urges formation of MPEDA-like body to boost exports

The poultry industry, with a size of over ₹1.50-lakh crore, has asked the Centre to set up a body on the lines of MPEDA (Marine Products Exports Development Authority) for the industry to boost exports.

“The government formed MPEDA and ensured the marine products space became end-to-end competitive. How do they do that? They ensure that we get the right germ plasm. Then, they also conducted training programmes for farmers on better management practices,” BS Yadav, Managing Director of Godrej Agrovet Ltd, told BusinessLine on the sidelines of the two-day national symposium organised by CLFMA (Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers) of India. He said the government also equipped the processors with relevant skills, provided them with market access and gave them subsidies. “We need something like this. There is a huge market for our poultry products abroad, particularly in geographies like the Gulf,” he said. “They will make us competitive by helping us manage the diseases better. The entire value-chain management will happen in coordination with the government,” he said.

Meagre exports

He said the export of poultry products from the country was very low at just ₹435 crore. That was just a fraction when compared to the overall size of the industry in the country.

“There is a huge scope. It will be tough for individual players to tap this huge opportunity. If a sovereign country does it, it will be easier,” he said, adding that the industry didn’t want the export subsidies for ever. “We need the government support for a few years. After that industry will be on its own,” he said.