Poultry Prices

as on : 16-09-2019 03:52:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)155764.00-22.062522268.009585-
Duck
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)159.15-318.303500--
Kamalghat(Tri)25.00-50.00325-1.56
Jhansi(UP)5.50-11.006625--
Published on September 16, 2019
poultry