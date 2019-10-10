Poultry Prices

as on : 10-10-2019 04:06:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Egg
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)265.75216.631333.7435003500-
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.0010054.004550455051.67
Published on October 10, 2019
