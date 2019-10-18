Poultry Prices

as on : 18-10-2019 04:14:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Egg
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)228.56-13.991790.8635003500-
Sultanpur(UP)4.0014.2923.001370012000-
Faizabad(UP)3.002018.601320013000-
Teliamura(Tri)2.50NC10.002800026000NC
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC58.004650455055.00
Published on October 18, 2019
TOPICS
poultry