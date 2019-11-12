Poultry Prices

as on : 12-11-2019 02:51:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Egg
Sonamura(Tri)3.80-9.5226.201800018000-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC70.004550455051.67
Published on November 12, 2019
TOPICS
poultry