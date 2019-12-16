Poultry Prices

as on : 16-12-2019 02:31:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Egg
Jhansi(UP)8.006.67174.408735675039.87
Chintamani(Kar)2.00-4.0022500--
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC72.004300455043.33
Published on December 16, 2019
