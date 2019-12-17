Poultry Prices

as on : 17-12-2019 04:34:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Melaghar(Tri)150.00NC3320.0045045012.50
Egg
Melaghar(Tri)2.0017.6514.80210002100013.51
Published on December 17, 2019
TOPICS
poultry