Poultry Prices

as on : 10-01-2020 03:14:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Jafarganj(UP)35.00-70.001150--
Sonamura(Tri)30.00-50180.00450300-
Boxonagar(Tri)20.00-67.21242.00450350-
Egg
Sultanpur(UP)25000.00-50000.006--
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)227.46-454.923500--
Sultanpur(UP)3.50-7.0013700--
Jafarganj(UP)3.50-7.0012300--
Sonamura(Tri)1.80-3.6020000--
Teliamura(Tri)1.00-2.0028000--
Published on January 10, 2020
