Poultry Prices

as on : 14-01-2020 06:12:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Melaghar(Tri)170.00-340.00500-25.00
Egg
Melaghar(Tri)2.00-4.0020000--
Published on January 14, 2020
