Poultry Prices

as on : 29-01-2020 03:53:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)90.00-23.73596.00400400-
Boxonagar(Tri)34.0070310.00450450-
Jhansi(UP)4.00-4.7616.401004510040-
Sonamura(Tri)3.00233.337.802100018000-
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.001006.004450445048.33
Published on January 29, 2020
