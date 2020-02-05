Poultry Prices

as on : 05-02-2020 03:54:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)280.00211.111156.00480400-
Boxonagar(Tri)22.00-35.29354.00450450-
Sonamura(Tri)2.20-4.4025000--
Boxonagar(Tri)0.9012.53.403000025000-
Published on February 05, 2020
