Poultry Prices

as on : 10-02-2020 03:49:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Boxonagar(Tri)69.00213.64492.00400450-
Sonamura(Tri)50.00-82.141256.00400480-
Sonamura(Tri)3.6063.6411.602500025000-
Teliamura(Tri)2.80-5.6028000--
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-508.004450445048.33
Published on February 10, 2020
TOPICS
poultry