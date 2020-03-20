Poultry Prices

as on : 20-03-2020 06:34:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)250.004001756.0070400-
Sultanpur(UP)60.00-120.003700--
Published on March 20, 2020
TOPICS
poultry