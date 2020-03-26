Poultry Prices

as on : 26-03-2020 04:44:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)60.00-761876.007070-
Boxonagar(Tri)40.00-80.00400--
Published on March 26, 2020
TOPICS
poultry