Poultry Prices

as on : 27-03-2020 04:48:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)60.00NC1996.009070-
Boxonagar(Tri)40.00-42.03572.0090400-
Published on March 27, 2020
TOPICS
poultry