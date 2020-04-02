Poultry Prices

as on : 02-04-2020 03:41:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Boxonagar(Tri)200.00400972.0012090-
Sonamura(Tri)160.00166.672316.0012090-
Melaghar(Tri)0.60-1.2019000--
Published on April 02, 2020
TOPICS
poultry