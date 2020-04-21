Poultry Prices

as on : 21-04-2020 04:33:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)1500.00837.55636.00180220-
Boxonagar(Tri)100.00-71.432172.00200220-
Egg
Biokhora(Tri)200.00-400.0012--
Biokhora(Tri)1.00-2.0030000--
Melaghar(Tri)0.80-605.601900020000-2.56
Published on April 21, 2020
