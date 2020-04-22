Poultry Prices

as on : 22-04-2020 03:23:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)400.00-73.336436.00170180-
Boxonagar(Tri)150.00502472.00170200-
Egg
Biokhora(Tri)200.00NC800.001412-
Sonamura(Tri)1.00-2.0035000--
