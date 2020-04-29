Poultry Prices

as on : 29-04-2020 03:14:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)400.00NC7236.00250170-
Boxonagar(Tri)150.00NC2772.00250170-
Sonamura(Tri)0.90-709.602800021000-
Published on April 29, 2020
TOPICS
poultry