Poultry Prices

as on : 30-04-2020 01:55:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Boxonagar(Tri)250.0066.673272.00280250-
Sonamura(Tri)150.00-62.57536.00280250-
Jumpuijala(Tri)2.50108.337.403250040000-
Melaghar(Tri)0.80-506.001950018500-
Sonamura(Tri)0.75-16.6711.102800028000-
Boxonagar(Tri)0.70-1.4032000--
Published on April 30, 2020
