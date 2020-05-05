Poultry Prices

as on : 05-05-2020 03:02:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)200.0033.337936.00250280-
Boxonagar(Tri)100.00-603472.00250280-
Melaghar(Tri)1.00258.002000019500-
Sonamura(Tri)0.60-83.3312.803500025000-
Published on May 05, 2020
