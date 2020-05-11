Poultry Prices

as on : 11-05-2020 12:11:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Egg
Melaghar(Tri)0.8033.338.401900019000-2.56
Teliamura(Tri)0.60-403.20320002800023.08
Published on May 11, 2020
