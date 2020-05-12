Poultry Prices

as on : 12-05-2020 12:10:52 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)250.00258436.00220250-
Boxonagar(Tri)160.00603792.00220250-
Egg
Sonamura(Tri)0.90-78.5713.802000020000-
Published on May 12, 2020
